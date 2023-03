Herrin has been informed he's made the Opening Day roster for the Guardians, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Herrin was added to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft in November, and the southpaw registered an 11:2 K:BB with a 4.66 ERA over nine appearances in the Cactus League before receiving the good news. Herrin will likely will pitch in the middle innings while with the Guardians.