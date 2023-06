Cleveland optioned Herrin to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Herrin is removed from the 26-man active roster to make room for Cody Morris after Morris was activated off the 60-day injured list by the Guardians on Sunday. Herrin was only with the club for a day as he was recalled by Cleveland prior to Saturday's affair, and he'll likely be up and down for the Guardians throughout the 2023 campaign.