Herrin (1-0) retired the only batter he faced and earned the win in Sunday's extra-innings victory over the Mariners.

Herrin got Jarred Kelenic on a groundout to end the top of the 12th inning, and the Guardians won in their half of the frame. Aside from a sloppy outing Wednesday versus the Athletics, Herrin has been solid in a low-leverage relief role. He has a 9:3 K:BB while allowing just two hits over 4.2 innings, though one of those hits was a home run.