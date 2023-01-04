Toussaint signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Toussaint will join the Guardians ahead of the 2023 campaign and his minor-league deal includes a big-league spring training invite, giving him a shot to prove himself with his new team. The right-hander posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 25.1 innings in eight appearances, including two starts, with the Angels last season. After a promising start to his career in 2018 with Atlanta, Toussaint has struggled with consistency over the past few seasons, something he'll look to correct with Cleveland, a franchise that just seems to pump out quality pitching every year.