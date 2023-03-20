The Guardians reassigned Toussaint to minor-league camp Monday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Toussaint posted an ugly 14.54 ERA in four appearances this spring. The former top prospect is still just 26 but is in his third organization since the start of 2022 as he tries to regain his footing.
