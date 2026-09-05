Bazzana went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI across both games of Friday's doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

The rookie second baseman went 2-for-3 in both games despite beginning the nightcap on the bench, as he took over at DH in the sixth inning after Chase DeLauter was forced to exit due to a wrist sprain. That set Bazzana up to play hero, as his two-run homer in the eighth tied the game at 3-3, while his walk-off single in the 10th against Detroit closer Kenley Jansen completed the sweep. Bazzana's long ball was his first since July 20, snapping a 36-game drought, and since the All-Star break he's produced a .248/.337/.355 slash line in 163 plate appearances with three homers, five steals, 14 runs and 18 RBI.