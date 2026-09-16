Bazzana went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during the Guardians' 7-6 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Bazzana helped put the Guardians up 3-0 early in the first inning with a solo homer to right-center field before going deep again in the sixth to reduce the deficit to one run. It's the second multi-homer game of the season for Bazzana, with five of his 13 homers coming over his last 10 games. In that 10-game span, he has gone 15-for-34 (.441) with one steal, 14 RBI, eight extra-base hits and 10 runs scored.