Bazzana went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over Minnesota.

Bazzana helped increase the Guardians lead with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning followed by a two-run homer in the sixth. He's up to 12 homers with 19 steals in 112 games. Just as it looked like the rookie started to fade, Bazzana's bat has awoken in September. Over the last eight games, Bazzana has gone 12-for-26 (.462) with five walks, two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored.