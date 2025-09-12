Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Out at Triple-A with oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bazzana was removed from Thursday's game at Triple-A Columbus due to left oblique soreness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
It's not being called a strain at this juncture, but even if the injury is deemed minor, there's a good chance it will end the top prospect's season. Bazzana had been heating up lately with Columbus, posting a 1.163 OPS with four home runs over nine September contests. The 23-year-old missed a chunk of time earlier this season with a right oblique strain.
