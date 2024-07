The Guardians signed Bazzana on Friday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The first overall pick in this year's First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana has agreed to a signing bonus of $8.95 million, which is below the $9.25 million No. 2 overall pick Chase Burns received and well under the assigned $10.5706 million slot value for the top pick. Bazzana is a lefty-hitting second baseman who should move through the Guardians' minor-league system quickly.