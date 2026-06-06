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Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Returns to leadoff with bang

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bazzana batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Bazzana, who returned to leadoff after a one-game sojourn to cleanup, belted his first career leadoff homer to give Cleveland an early lead. It was his fourth home run in 34 games. He later hit his first triple and stole his ninth base. It didn't take long for Bazzana to adapt to MLB pitching; after going 0-for-12 to begin his career in the majors, he's slashed .319/.381/.522 across 113 plate appearances.

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