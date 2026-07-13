Guardians' Travis Bazzana: Scores twice in win

Bazzana went 0-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Miami. He was also hit by pitch.

Bazzana got the Guardians on the board quickly, leading off the first inning with a walk, a stolen base and then scoring on a Brayan Rocchio single. The Aussie later scored after getting hit by a pitch. The stolen base was his 13th of the season but first in 17 contests. Bazzana, who will play in Tuesday's All-Star Game, limps into the break, having gone 10-for-69 (.145) with one steal, four RBI, three doubles and six runs scored over his last 17 games.