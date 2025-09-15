Triple-A Columbus placed Bazzana on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to left flank soreness.

Bazzana suffered the injury Thursday and will miss the final week of the Triple-A season, but because the Guardians are labeling the issue as a sore flank, the 23-year-old shouldn't require as much recovery time as he needed for the internal right oblique strain that kept him out for nearly two months earlier in 2025. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft had a rough introduction to the Triple-A level upon his promotion from Double-A Akron on Aug. 11, but he had settled in nicely in September, slashing .290/.421/.742 with four home runs over his final nine games with Columbus.