Bazzana will begin the season at Double-A Akron, MLB.com reports.

The first overall selection in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana did not receive an invitation to the major-league side of spring training with the Guardians but still saw action in seven games, going 2-for-12 with a home run and a 4:4 K:BB. Bazzana made his pro debut at High-A Lake County last season and will move up to Akron to begin the 2025 campaign. The Guardians' second-base job is wide open, and Bazzana has a chance to claim it at some point this season.