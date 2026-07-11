Guardians' Tre Broussard: Top 100 overall pick by Cleveland

The Guardians selected Broussard with the No. 95 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

One of the youngest players from the college class, Broussard offers more tools and projection than the typical college outfielder. The lefty-hitting 20-year-old boasts plus-plus speed and stole 56 bases in 98 games in two years at Houston. He slashed .344/.433/.472 with three home runs, a 13.3 percent walk rate and a 15.8 percent strikeout rate this spring. His hit tool translated with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer, as he hit .296 with a .363 OBP, although his lack of game power was also present (zero homers). Even so, Broussard hits the ball harder than his homer totals indicate, and there could be untapped potential in that department.