Stephan (6-4) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Friday over the Twins.

Stephan was sharp in the eighth inning of a tied game, and the Guardians went ahead in their half of the frame. It's his second win in as many appearances, and it extended his scoreless streak to 5.1 innings. The right-hander owns a 2.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB with two saves and 17 holds through 57.2 innings across 58 appearances this season.