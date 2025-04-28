Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Sunday that Stephan (elbow) is "progressing well" and is expected to return to game activity at the organization's spring training complex in Arizona at some point in May, Michael Beaven of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stephan missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from UCL reconstruction surgery, which he underwent last March. Now more than a year removed from the procedure, Stephan has reached the point in his recovery program that he's facing hitters, and he'll likely soon test himself in a simulated-game setting in Arizona before reporting to an affiliate for a rehab assignment. The right-hander was a key piece of the Cleveland bullpen in his last healthy season in 2023, turning in a 4.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 75:26 K:BB while collecting seven wins, 30 holds and two saves over 71 appearances.