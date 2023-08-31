Stephan (6-4) struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Stephan had a fairly stable performance through August, allowing just two runs while posting a 17:2 K:BB over 13 innings. He collected eight holds and one blown save during the month. The setup man has a 2.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 63:18 K:BB, two saves and 24 holds over 58.1 innings this year. He continues to frequently fill the eighth-inning role ahead of closer Emmanuel Clase.