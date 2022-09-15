Stephan (5-4) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Angels.
Stephan pitched the top of the eighth inning and then ended up in line for the win when Jose Ramirez put the Guardians ahead in the bottom half of the frame. Over his last five outings, Stephan has racked up 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four and earning four holds and a win. The right-hander continues to operate mainly as a setup man with 17 holds in 57 appearances this year. He's added a sharp 2.38 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP, 72:14 K:BB, two saves and two blown saves through 56.2 innings.
