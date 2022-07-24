Stephan (4-3) earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the White Sox. He allowed four hits and struck out two without allowing a run in 1.1 innings.

Stephan was a little shaky, but he got the Guardians out of trouble in the seventh inning and gave up only one hit in the eighth before the offense took over in the ninth. In his last five appearances, he's allowed six hits and struck out nine over 6.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander has a steady 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB with two saves, five holds and a blown save in 36.2 innings overall.