Stephan (4-4) took the loss in extra innings Sunday versus the Mariners, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in one inning. He didn't walk a batter or record a strikeout.

Stephan allowed initial runner Eugenio Suarez to score on a J.P. Crawford one-out single. That ended up not making much of a difference, as Cal Raleigh took Stephan deep for a two-run blast one batter later. This ended the 26-year-old right-hander's 7.1-inning scoreless streak. He still has a strong 2.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 68:13 K:BB through 52.1 innings while logging two saves, two blown saves and 13 holds in 52 appearances.