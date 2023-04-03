Stephan picked up the save Sunday against Seattle. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Stephan picked up 20 holds over 66 appearances last season while posting a 2.69 ERA, and he was called upon in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday to preserve a one-run lead. While it was encouraging to see the righty earn the save, he's unlikely to see many save chances this year behind Emmanuel Clase, who picked up the save against Seattle on Saturday.