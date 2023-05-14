Stephan allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Angels.

The Guardians were down 6-2 after the top of the eighth inning, so it wasn't looking like they'd need a closer Saturday. A six-run rally in the bottom of the eighth changed that, and then Stephan took the mound. He retired Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani with little trouble, but put runners on second and third before Brandon Drury grounded out to end the game. That's a little more drama than usual for Stephan, who has been scored on in just four of his 18 appearances this season. He has a 1.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB with two saves, five holds and two blown saves through 16.2 innings.