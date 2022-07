Stephan struck out two batters in a perfect inning and picked up a save over Detroit on Friday.

Stephan threw 10 of 13 pitches for strikes and quickly worked through the Tigers in dominant fashion. He's now given up just one run over his last 12 appearances, lowering his season ERA to 2.80 through 35.1 frames. Emmanuel Clase was likely unavailable Friday after pitching the previous two days.