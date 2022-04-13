Stephan (1-0) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning, earning the win Tuesday versus the Reds.
Stephan pitched the eighth inning, and the Guardians rallied for the lead on a two-run home run by Andres Gimenez and a grand slam by Jose Ramirez in the ninth. Through 2.2 innings in three appearances, Stephan has allowed two hits with one strikeout, and he's yet to give up a run. The right-hander did alright as a multi-inning option last season with a 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB, but it appears he's gained a bit more trust early in 2022 to work in tighter games.