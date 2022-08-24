Stephan has posted a 1.42 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while collecting eight holds in 13 appearances since the All-Star break.

Stephan has racked up an impressive 23:3 K:BB in that span, and he's kept opponents off the board in 11 of those 13 outings. One of the keys to his success has been an improvement with his splitter -- per Statcast, he's throwing it 27 percent of the time this year compared to 8.1 percent in 2021. It's been effective, limiting opponents to a .141 batting average and .156 slugging percentage this year. That's allowed the right-hander to post a 2.44 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62:12 K:BB, 13 holds and two saves through 48 innings while emerging as a setup man to top-tier closer Emmanuel Clase.