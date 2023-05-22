Stephan (2-2) took the loss and a blown save in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

Stephan gave up a two-run home run to Starling Marte in the eighth inning, just after the Guardians had rallied for a 4-3 lead. Stephan's scoreless streak came to a close at 4.2 innings with the sloppy outing. He's now at a 2.29 ERA, 1.27 wHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 19.2 innings across 21 appearances. He's added two saves, six holds and three blown saves in a setup role.