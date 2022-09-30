Stephan issued three walks and struck out two to earn the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Stephan loaded the bases with one out, but he struck out Ji-Man Choi and got Isaac Paredes to pop out to end the threat. Both closer Emmanuel Clase and top setup man James Karinchak had pitched in the previous two games, leaving Stephan with a rare save chance. This was only the fourth time in 64 appearances that Stephan had permitted multiple walks. He has a 2.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 81:18 K:BB while adding three saves, 19 holds and a 6-5 record through 62.1 innings.