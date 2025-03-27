The Guardians placed Stephan (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Stephan has been throwing off a mound since the beginning of March, though he still has a long way to go in his rehab from UCL reconstruction surgery. Assuming the rest of his ramp-up process goes smoothly, he should return to Cleveland's bullpen within a few months.
