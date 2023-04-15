Stephan (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one to earn the win Friday versus the Nationals.

Stephan pitched the seventh inning, and the Guardians pulled ahead in the eighth. The right-hander is already up to eight appearances this season, and he's been quite effective, allowing just one run, six hits and three walks over eight innings. He's also picked up a save and a blown save. Stephan should continue to be one of the setup options before closer Emmanuel Clase enters games.