Stephan signed a four-year contract extension with the Guardians on Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The financial details of the deal have yet to be released, but the signing locks down a key piece of Cleveland's bullpen for the next four seasons. Stephan logged a 2.69 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 82 strikeouts through 63.2 innings last season, alongside three saves and 20 holds. He remains unlikely to get many save opportunities in 2023 behind Emmanuel Clase, but the 27-year-old reliever figures to remain one of the Guardians' premier setup men.