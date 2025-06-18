Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Rehab moves to Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephan (elbow) allowed one run on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Stephan's rehab moved from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to the highest level of the minors. The right-hander racked up the strikeouts -- five of them in two innings -- while in the ACL. He's moved up several levels and is on the cusp of returning to the majors.
