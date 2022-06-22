Stephan (3-2) walked one and struck out three in one scoreless inning to earn the win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Stephan walked Byron Buxton to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning, but he bounced back to strike out Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez in order. The Guardians pulled ahead in the 11th and Emmanuel Clase made it stick to earn Stephan his first win since April 29. He's kept runs off the board in six of his seven appearances in June and now owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB through 24.2 innings overall. Stephan has added a save, four holds and a blown save, though he only occasionally sees high-leverage spots.