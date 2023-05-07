Stephan (2-1) earned the win Saturday versus the Twins. He allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings.

Stephan was charged with a blown save when he allowed a seventh-inning solo shot to Carlos Correa. Steven Kwan responded in the bottom of the seventh to restore the Guardians' lead, giving Stephan his second win this season. The right-hander has been a little unsteady in allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks over his last nine outings. The setup man has a 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 14 innings this season while adding a save and four holds.