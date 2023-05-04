Stephan (1-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss Wednesday versus the Yankees.

Stephan entered with the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Three batters later, he gave up the walkoff hit, a Jose Trevino RBI single. This is just the third time in 14 appearances that Stephan has given up a run. He's pitched to a strong 1.42 ERA, but he's been a bit lucky while scattering 12 hits with a 14:5 K:BB over 12.2 innings. The setup man has added a save, four holds and a blown save while working in a high-leverage role.