Stephan (3-3) allowed a run on two hits and struck out two in 1.1 innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Stephan navigated a single in the fifth inning without trouble, but he let Spencer Torkelson aboard in the sixth. Bryan Shaw allowed the inherited runner to score, leaving Stephan with the loss when the Guardians failed to pull even. This ended a 6.2-inning scoreless streak for Stephan, who has put together a solid campaign outside of an ugly May. He owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB while adding a save, a blown save and four holds through 30 innings.