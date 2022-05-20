Stephan (2-1) took the loss Thursday versus the Reds. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning without recording a strikeout.

Stephan was called upon to pitch the eighth inning. It was his own throwing error that allowed the second of the Reds' three runs in the frame to score, and the Guardians' offense couldn't bail the reliever out. Stephan has allowed six runs (five earned) across 6.2 innings in May after giving up just one unearned run in 10 innings in April. It shakes out to a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB for the right-hander, who has added a save and three holds in 16 appearances.