Stephan (6-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out two in one inning to take the loss Tuesday versus the Rays.

Stephan gave up a two-run double to Harold Ramirez in the 11th inning, and Cleveland only got one of those runs back. Over his last 20 appearances, Stephan's given up runs just four times, though each of those instances have seen him tagged for multiple tallies. He's now at a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 79:15 K:BB with 19 holds and a pair of saves through 61.1 innings.