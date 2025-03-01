Stephan (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday.
Saturday marks the first time Stephan has thrown off a mound this spring while he works his way back from UCL reconstruction surgery. He seems to be trending in the right direction but still has several boxes to check before being cleared for game action, which isn't likely to happen for another couple of months.
More News
-
Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Close to throwing off mound•
-
Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Gets surgery, hits 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Slated for elbow surgery•
-
Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Shut down with bruised elbow•
-
Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Picks up win•
-
Guardians' Trevor Stephan: Handed seventh loss•