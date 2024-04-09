McKenzie (1-1) earned the victory against the White Sox on Monday, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was not the cleanest outing for McKenzie who allowed seven baserunners including four free passes, but he was able to keep the hapless White Sox lineup in check to earn his first win of the season. However, after only making four starts last season due to lingering shoulder and elbow issues, a scoreless, healthy outing can't be considered anything but a plus for the talented right-hander who will be looking to top 120 innings for just the second time in his five-year career. He's tentatively slated to make his next start at home during next weekend's series against the Yankees.