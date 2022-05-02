McKenzie (1-2) got the win during Sunday's 7-3 victory over Oakland, allowing four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 scoreless innings.

McKenzie was dealing Sunday, cruising through six easy innings before being pulled with two on and one out in the seventh. In logging his first quality start in five turns, the 24-year-old recorded season highs in most major categories including innings pitched, earned runs, strikeouts and pitch count (96). He'll carry a 2.70 ERA and 1.03 WHIP into his next start, likely to come against Toronto over the weekend.