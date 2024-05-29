McKenzie gave up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero each tagged McKenzie for a two-run home run. Despite those homers, McKenzie left the game in line for the win before the Guardians' bullpen faltered in the sixth inning. The right-hander had limited opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last seven outings before his step back Tuesday. McKenzie is at a 3.77 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 54:34 K:BB over 57.1 innings across 11 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Royals in a tough divisional matchup.