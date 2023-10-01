McKenzie (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out one.
McKenzie went 1-2-3 through the first two innings before giving up a leadoff single and a walk in the third, though he was able to pitch his way out of the jam. He would allow one run to come across in the next frame and would eventually be relieved by Nick Sandlin with one out in the fifth. The right-hander has now lost his first two starts since returning from the injured list (elbow), registering a 6.00 ERA and a dreadful 1:9 K:BB over that stretch.
