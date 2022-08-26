McKenzie (9-10) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.
All the damage against McKenzie came in the first inning when he surrendered a three-run homer to Mitch Haniger. McKenzie recovered from there and managed to turn in his fourth consecutive quality start. Since the All-Star break, he has maintained a 3.11 ERA with 46:10 K:BB across 46.1 frames.
More News
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Strikes out 14 in win•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Downed by homers•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Tosses eight scoreless frames•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Yields four runs in loss•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Just short of quality start•