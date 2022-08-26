McKenzie (9-10) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mariners.

All the damage against McKenzie came in the first inning when he surrendered a three-run homer to Mitch Haniger. McKenzie recovered from there and managed to turn in his fourth consecutive quality start. Since the All-Star break, he has maintained a 3.11 ERA with 46:10 K:BB across 46.1 frames.