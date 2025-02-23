McKenzie allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over two innings in Saturday's spring game against the Reds.

McKenzie is looking to turn the page on a disappointing 2024, when he finished the season at Triple-A Columbus. He mainly used his four-seamer, which was noticeably higher than the 91.1 mph it averaged last season, and gave up a lot of hard contact, including a first-inning home run to Elly De La Cruz. It was an efficient outing for the right-hander, who got several quick outs during his first Cactus League outing.