McKenzie (10-11) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Twins.
McKenzie was excellent and received sufficient support to help him earn his first win in four starts. This was his seventh scoreless outing in 27 appearances (26 starts) this season, though the Guardians' usually-steady bullpen nearly cost him the victory. McKenzie has been excellent throughout the year with a 3.05 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 159:43 K:BB across 165.1 innings. He's projected for a home start versus the White Sox next week if the Guardians stay on turn.
More News
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: No-decision versus Royals•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Quality start streak snapped•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Baseline quality start•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Strikes out 14 in win•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Downed by homers•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Tosses eight scoreless frames•