McKenzie (10-11) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Twins.

McKenzie was excellent and received sufficient support to help him earn his first win in four starts. This was his seventh scoreless outing in 27 appearances (26 starts) this season, though the Guardians' usually-steady bullpen nearly cost him the victory. McKenzie has been excellent throughout the year with a 3.05 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 159:43 K:BB across 165.1 innings. He's projected for a home start versus the White Sox next week if the Guardians stay on turn.