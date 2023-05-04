McKenzie (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Tuesday in New York, MLB.com reports.
The side session was McKenzie's second since he exited his final Cactus League start in late March with a right teres major muscle strain. After throwing a 20-pitch session last weekend consisting entirely of fastballs, it's unclear whether McKenzie was able to incorporate any breaking pitches Tuesday. The Guardians haven't formally outlined McKenzie's next steps, but he's expected to report to the organization's spring training facility in Arizona to continue his throwing progression before eventually heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. McKenzie is first eligible to come off the 60-day IL on May 29, and that date still appears to be a realistic target for his return.
More News
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Could throw bullpen this weekend•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Starts up throwing program•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Closing in on throwing program•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: IL move official•
-
Guardians' Triston McKenzie: Imaging reveals muscle strain•