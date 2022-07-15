McKenzie (7-6) earned the win Thursday over Detroit, striking out 12 in eight scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

McKenzie scattered five singles and only one baserunner even reached scoring position. Eleven of his 12 strikeouts were swinging and he fanned five of the last seven batters he faced. It was the first time that he struck out more than eight batters in a game all season, and the 12 punchouts are a new career-best mark for the 24-year-old. In three starts in July, he is 3-0 with 21 shutout innings pitched, nine hits allowed (all singles) and a 23:6 K:BB.