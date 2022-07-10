McKenzie (6-6) earned the win during Saturday's 13-1 victory over Kansas City, allowing three hits and five walks with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

This one got out of hand early, and McKenzie was able to coast to an easy win despite a season-high five walks thanks in part to four double plays. The 24-year-old has rebounded superbly from two poor starts to conclude June with 13 scoreless innings over his last two turns. He has a 3.47 ERA, though McKenzie's 1.01 WHIP ranks 11th among all qualified starters. He tentatively lines up to take the mound again midweek against Detroit.