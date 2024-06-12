McKenzie (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out four.

The right-hander got a quick hook after 75 pitches (43 strikes) with the Guardians ahead 3-2, but the bullpen and offense were able to secure McKenzie's first win since April 19. He's failed to complete six innings in any of his last four trips to the mound, but on the bright side, he kept the ball in the yard Tuesday after serving up eight homers over his three prior outings. McKenzie will take a 4.10 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 65:38 K:BB through 68 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.